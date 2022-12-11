Own your Internet in the Web3 era

By Anantha Krishnan

Blockchain technology has introduced new protocols and tools to the digital world. Over the years, people have seen users adopt cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more. With the increasing adoption of blockchain-based technology, it is clear that users are moving towards a Web3 era. One can expect this trend to continue as blockchain technology becomes more popular with the masses.

Web3’s decentralised nature is a significant departure from the internet’s prior incarnations.

While the original internet was made up of just static web pages, the current iteration focuses on user-generated content stored on platforms owned and operated by a handful of powerful corporations. In contrast, blockchain technology allows for decentralised data management and storage on Web3. This makes it possible for platforms to be set up and run without centralised servers and middlemen.

The Web3 industry has become more vibrant and diverse than ever. It has DeFi, CeDeFi, NFTs, Gaming, Art, and many more segments that have their own unique communities, cultures, and innovations. What connects them all is their vision of a different future. And while these industries have enjoyed rapid and explosive growth over recent years, the overall impact of these technologies is still incredibly small.

There are several factors that are contributing to being a hurdle in Web3 mass adoption.

Interoperability is a hot topic in Web3 as well. It refers to how blockchains interact with one another; without it, the space risks fragmentation and further delay in adoption.

Web3 projects are based on diverse blockchains. And more often than not, users cannot transfer their assets from one chain to the other. This has led to a spike in tribalism in Web3, with groups avidly supporting one project and combating the rest. Greater interoperability would enable users to interact with or transfer assets between blockchains and ecosystems in the same chain.

Projects like MOI, a decentralized global web3 network support humanized interactions on the internet enabling true P2P value transfers and personalized digital interactions thereby providing interoperability across blockchains. This makes it easy for users to transact and interact seamlessly regardless of the blockchain they use.

Security and Privacy

Most people still don’t feel Web3 is safe or private enough. And to a certain degree, they are right. Scams are frequent, and the idea of anonymous transactions that everyone can see feels looks and sounds odd. Currently, there are only a few security measures to protect data stored on a public blockchain. For mass adoption, it’s essential to strike a balance between the wonders of transparency and anonymity and the need for a secure ecosystem.

Tackling this, MOI provides users with a transparent and secure ecosystem by enabling a single web3 network capable of hosting millions of nodes to support billions of transactions with complete user privacy, ownership, and control.

Wrapping up…

As Web3 technologies continue to develop and mature, we can expect the adoption rate to increase. With more businesses and individuals beginning to realise the potential of these technologies, Web3 adoption is not bound to nation-state and regulation. Adoption will likely continue to increase at an exponential rate. As the adoption increases, for the Web3 industry to deliver on its promise, technologies need to keep growing the decentralized infrastructure while also making sure they personalise the User-experience.

The author is the CEO of MOI