Opportunities for Startups by Developing AI, Blockchain, Robotics, and Machine Learning Skills

By Rimjhim

We are living in an era where everything around us is tech-centered. In this scenario, new-age technologies such as AI, blockchain, robotics, and machine learning are becoming increasingly prominent in everyday life. Therefore, it’s no wonder that career opportunities in this field are growing, and several startups are popping up to help individuals in one way or another. Also, if you are interested and looking for a way to build your career in the most influential technologies used by industries worldwide. Then, building skills by opting for these intelligent technologies as your career choice is the best solution individual can make in this ever competitive edge. As the scope of these modern-day technologies in India is tremendous. Though the technologies are still nascent, they are being used across various industrial sectors such as education, automobile, and startup industries, among others. All you need to know is where to begin.

If individuals are making up their minds about startups, then gone are the days when they need an MBA degree and save money to pitch their ideas in the market. Today, now as we are already equipped with the internet and have a multitude of organizations, NGOs, and even IITs, and IIMs where they can get peer guidance along with the funds. The trigger point for pitching the notion lies in developing skills in recent technologies such as AI, blockchain, robotics, and machine learning. And the cherry on the cake is that developing these skills has the least correlation with past degrees. Aspirants can always start afresh and do really well, as we have a plethora of resources, tools, and utilities on the internet.

Scope of Startups with Technologies

Artificial Intelligence: AI can be understood as another human who is not really a human but a machine that can help the individual in doing tasks. Aspirants with a computer science background can kick off their experiments by learning python and solving several real-world problems. Furthermore, individuals also can use cloud-based tools such as AWS (Amazon Web Services) at their rescue, which have drag-and-drop platforms for modeling AI problems. A startup in related areas of AI can help in easing out day-to-day life.

Blockchain: Another revolutionizing technology that has transformed the way the digital world handles data and does business. Furthermore, if an individual has heard about bitcoins and cryptocurrency, they must know that the core concept behind all these decentralized finances is built using blockchains. The core idea is to remove the third person from any transaction and encourage peer-to-peer transactions. Having blockchains and skills also possesses the most significant benefit that startups or businesses can gain: the level of versatility and security that has made them notice and begin putting it to use against several kinds of cyber-attacks.

Robotics: It is yet another milestone in today’s modern world that is filled with technologies. Robotics is an outcome of the synergy of mechanics and AI, where actual robots are developed to perform some task. This has extensive applications in the military, astrology, and other areas where human movement is unsafe. A startup in robotics technology is extremely helpful in physical technologies such as in aircraft, ships, fighter planes, and many more. Thus, skilling in robotics-related technology and exposure to tools and learning resources can be very helpful for enhancing expertise in robotics.

Machine Learning: It is the process by which a machine can become intelligent and behave like a human for the assigned tasks. The area is entirely overlapping with AI and has ample scope for startups. In fact, the use of machine learning is what that is making organizations work in a constructive way. For instance, the recommendation of all the products we get on the online platform is the outcome of machine learning. In reality, the fine camera of the phone is all the harvest of machine learning. The skills of machine learning and AI are all the same.

Final Takeaway!

In a nutshell, if the startup idea can gain a high market value with a tint of recent technologies such as AI, robotics, and machine learning. The inclusion of these technologies is not only beneficial for boosting the tag price of the startup, but also making it extremely useful for the coming future.

The author is assistant professor, Department of CSE, KL Deemed to be University, Hyderabad Campus

