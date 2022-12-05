Opera Crypto Browser collaborates with Alteon LaunchPad to allow beginners’ NFT minting

Opera Crypto Browser has entered into a partnership with Alteon LaunchPad to permit beginners in Web3.0 or the non-fungible token (NFT) space to be able to mint NFTs, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through this integration, users will be able to avail a feature to drag and drop media files into the browser, which drafts a smart contract and uploads the file into a blockchain for conversion of files into NFTs.

“Now, our users will be able to create NFTs instantly and simply with no platform usage fees, encouraging more people to explore the burgeoning NFT industry,” Susie Batt, executive, Opera, stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, it is believed that Opera’s team expects that users without prior Web3.0 expertise will also get access to the Web3.0 economy, which would allow users from different backgrounds to ensure creation of different kinds of NFTs. Reportedly, the NFT minting tool is provided by a firm known as Alteon, a project which focuses on the simplification of workflows.

“Our partnership with Opera bridges the tech gap between traditional creatives and the Web3.0 creator economy, so anyone can benefit from the opportunities that blockchain technologies offer,” Matt Cimaglia, co-founder, Alteon, stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on January 19, 2022, Opera unveiled the Web3.0 browser’s beta version to Windows, Mac and Android to allow access to decentralised applications (dApps), games and metaverse platforms. On April 15, 2022, the project found its way into the iPhone and the iPad. It has been reported that Opera’s Web3.0 browser has entered into the NFT space through the recent integration with a launchpad.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: ByteX unveils non-custodial setup feature for users to store their digital assets

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn