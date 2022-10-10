OpenSea CFO lefts after 10 months in job￼

Brian Roberts, the chief financial officer of NFT marketplace OpenSea, has left his position after only 10 months in the position, making him the most prominent Web3 executive to do so in the midst of the current bear market, Cointelegraph noted.

The former CFO of ride-sharing companies Lyft and OpenSea wrote on October 7 that it was time for him to “come ashore” from the “open seas,” although he didn’t specify why exactly, just that he would continue to serve as a company advisor going ahead.

After seven years at Lyft, Roberts was hired as the OpenSea CFO in December 2021. Additionally, he has prior work experience in corporate positions at Mircosoft and Walmart, two major American retailers.

Cointelegraph further stated that Surojit Chatterjee, a former vice president of Google, joined Coinbase as chief product officer in 2020, and Pravjit Tiwana, a former executive at Amazon, joined Gemini as chief technology officer in January 2022. Roberts was one of many seasoned tech professionals who made the switch to Web3 over the past few years. To ensure a “smooth transition,” he has reportedly been working closely with CEO Devin Finzer and VP of Strategic Finance Justin Jow, presumably implying that Jow will step up and assume the suddenly vacated CFO position.

Roberts claims that despite leaving the CFO position, he is still “extremely enthusiastic on web3.” It’s noteworthy that Roberts left OpenSea on the same day that another executive made his resignation known.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Ethereum Merge has the potential to drive mainstream adoption of NFTs in India: STAN’s Parth Chadha