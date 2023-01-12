Ooki DAO fails to meet lawsuit response deadline of its case with CFTC

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has started the procedure of getting a default judgement in its case against Ooki DAO. It is believed that the development happened after the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) mishaped the time frame for reverting to the lawsuit, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a January 11, 2023, court filing, the regulator appealed to the court for an “entry of default” against the DAO. In case the appeal gets approved, the entry of default will highlight that Ooki DAO has been ineffective in defending itself in court and won’t be able to respond to the suit.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the questioned lawsuit was filed by the CFTC on September 22, 2022, which blamed Ooki DAO of unlawfully offering “leveraged and margined” digital asset commodity transactions to retail traders. It also accused Ooki DAO for being ineffective in finding a method of identifying customers and “engaging in activities only registered futures commission merchants (FCM) can perform.” It is believed that the lawsuit was sent to the platform using its help chat box along with a notice on its online forum.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in December, 2022, William Orrick, a district judge, commanded the regulator to serve Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner, founders, a predecessor trading platform to Ooki DAO. Reportedly, Summer Mersinger, commissioner, CFTC, addressed the action as a “regulation by enforcement” approach.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

