Onramp.money collaborates with Jump.trade to permit INR-based digital asset payments

Onramp.money, a payments service provider for Indian crypto users, has announced an integration with Jump.trade, an Asian non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. It is believed that using Onramp.money, users on the platform will be able to purchase and trade non-fungible assets and digital collectibles using Indian National Rupee (INR).

According to Onramp, it aims to simplify the trading process for Jump.ramp users by allowing payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for their Indian audience. Reportedly, Indian traders on the platform will be able to sell NFTs and receive INR in their bank account through UPI/IMPS. Onramp.money claims to be compatible with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), and Polygon blockchain transactions (MATIC).

“I believe it is crucial to build Web3.0’s infrastructure in a manner – increase not just safety and security in the ecosystem but also scale up on making it accessible to the everyday person. We aim to work towards democratising Web3.0 and by partnering with platforms such as Jump.trade, our purpose is to provide all technology and background support needed to increase their sales,” Gaurav Dahake, CEO, Onramp.money, said.

