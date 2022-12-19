OneCoin’s co-founder Karl Greenwood expected to face 60 years in prison over cryptocurrency scam

Karl Sebastian Greenwood, co-founder, OneCoin, a multi-billion dollar fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme, has pleaded guilty for United States Department of Justice (DOJ)-backed charges and is expected to receive 60 years in prison, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on December 16, 2022, DOJ made the announcement that Greenwood gave a guilty plea to a Manhattan federal court, on account of charges such as wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering case. It is believed that every individual charge comprises a maximum potential sentence of 20 jail years. Reportedly, US Attorney Damian Williams stated Greenwood was responsible for operating “one of the largest international fraud schemes ever perpetrated”. Williams further claimed that OneCoin is a “Bitcoin killer.”

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, OneCoin was a Bulgarian company founded by Greenwood in collaboration with “Cryptoqueen” Ruja Ignatova who marketed a cryptocurrency going by the same name. The company claimed itself to be a multi-level marketing firm with members receiving commissions for selling cryptocurrency packages consisting of OneCoin and the potential to mine more.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that insights from DOJ mentioned Greenwood making an earning approximately $21.2 million per month in his role as the “global master distributor” of the cryptocurrency firm. On April 5, 2023, Edgardo Ramos, a district judge, is expected to sentence Greenwood. Reportedly, authorities have pressed charges for those related to OneCoin and Ignatova, with the associates being charged in Germany over fraud and money laundering.

