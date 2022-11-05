OCC to make the addition of fintech-oriented discussions for its representatives

United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has made the announcement that its representatives are expected to be available on a one-to-one basis for discussion around financial technology (fintech), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a November 3, 2022, announcement, OCC stated that entities taking into consideration fintech products and services, partnerships with banks, will have the opportunity for one-hour meetings with its staff between December 14-15, 2022. It is believed that the government office will screen requests and proposed topics of discussion and make announcements of virtual meetings. Post the OCC announcement, the department stated that it aims to establish an Office of Financial Technology from 2023, with the aim to gain understanding of financial technology and its ecosystem.

“The @USOCC announced it will host virtual Innovation office hours on Dec. 14-15 to promote responsible innovation in the federal #banking system. One-on-one meeting requests must be submitted by Nov. 18. https://t.co/6G78KV6K0P pic.twitter.com/lBroXemL6U,” OCC stated through a statement.

On the basis of information provided by Cointelegraph, the OCC highlighted that the proposed office hours is expected to be one of five methods business and individuals, having to establish connection with the government department directly. Moreover, the OCC division also made the announcement for listening sessions, fintech symposiums, participation in financial and banking conferences, public speeches, among others.

