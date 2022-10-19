Nuri urges its users to withdraw funds ahead of shut down

As the company gets ready to close and liquidate the business, German crypto bank Nuri has instructed its 500,000 customers to withdraw money from their accounts, making it another casualty of the bear market of 2022, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, following its announcement that the company had filed for bankruptcy amid the financial strains of Crypto Winter, Nuri first disclosed liquidity problems in August. The business will carry on, as usual, it stated at the time, while it worked on a restructuring plan and secured a buyout, but an acquisition has not taken place.

The CEO of Nuri, Kristina Mayer, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that despite her company’s best efforts, it will not be able to continue operating.

Nuri is urging users to withdraw all of their assets before the deadline of December 18, in contrast to insolvent cryptocurrency lender Celsius, which restricted user withdrawals before things went south.

All monies are accessible to customers and will be available for withdrawal up until the specified date. Your Nuri account’s assets are all secure and untouched by Nuri’s bankruptcy. Trading will be available until November 30, 2022, according to the post.

