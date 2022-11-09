NTT Docomo collaborates with Astar Network to boost Web3.0 adoption in Japan

NTT Docomo, reportedly Japan’s largest mobile operator with over $40 billion in annual revenue, has entered into a partnership with multichain smart contract platform Astar Network for speeding up Web3.0 adoption in the country, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Astar Network and NTT Docomo have agreed to ensure collaboration on three fundamentals. They are expected to pursue sustainable development through research on case studies for environmental issues in Web3.0, attempts to remove gaps on the road to wider Web3.0 adoption through educating people, and give opportunities for engineers and leaders to learn and gain practical experience.

“In this context, more robust cases with excellent user experience on an infrastructure that is accessible to everyone is essential. It is about making a society where more people can truly enjoy the benefits of Web3, not just engineers,” Sota Watanabe, CEO, Astar Network, mentioned on the project’s mission around Web3.0.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, it is believed that Japan has been exhibiting a developing interest around Web3.0, cryptocurrency, decentralised finance (DeFi), among others. On November 2, 2022, the Digital Agency of Japan unveiled a research decentralised autonomous organisation for studying Web3.0. In late October, 2022, the country’s second-largest port city, Fukuoka, collaborated with Aster Labs for development of new use cases around Web3.0 technologies.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the Japanese prime minister has been vocal on the government’s plan for major investments in Web3.0 and metaverse initiatives. The Japanese Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association aims to make it convenient for authorised exchanges to list digital currencies through loosening of the screening process.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: US Treasury amends sanctions around cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn