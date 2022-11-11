“No plans to rescue FTX,” clarifies Tether CTO

As it battles to fill a reported multi-billion dollar hole in its balance sheet, cryptocurrency exchange FTX has lost at least one potential rescuer, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Tether’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino, confirmed on November 10 that the company has “no plans to invest or lend money to FTX/Alameda.”

Ardoino’s remarks came after Reuters reported on November 10 that FTX is now facing a $9.4 billion shortfall, with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reaching out to multiple companies in search of cash to keep the exchange afloat.

According to the report, Tether, cryptocurrency exchange OKX, and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital are among the companies Bankman-Fried has approached for funding, with each reportedly asking for $1 billion or more. Tether’s CTO response appears to be consistent with Tether’s Nov. 9 blog post, in which the company assured the community that it has no exposure to Alameda or FTX, Cointelegraph further noted.

Cointelegraph further noted that it appears that FTX can only continue with limited withdrawals thanks to a deal with the Tron blockchain that allows its assets to be swapped 1:1 with external wallets. The agreement caused Tron-based tokens to trade at up to a 1200% premium on the platform as users sought an exit from the exchange.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)