‘No basis’ for Binance’s partial delisting of HNT, says Helium COO

There is “no foundation,” according to Scott Sigel, chief operating officer of the Helium Foundation, for the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to delist a number of trading pairs of the Helium Network Token (HNT), as reported by Cointelegraph.

Sigel’s remarks follow a message from Binance dated October 6 informing users that the exchange is discontinuing cross-isolated margin and spot trading pairs for HNT and Binance. The HNT/BUSD pair will only be available for spot trading after Oct. 12 due to user positions being forcefully terminated and any existing orders being canceled, according to Binance’s “strong advice” to users.

A spokesman for Binance, Jessica Jung, told Forbes that the exchange regularly assesses the cryptocurrencies it lists to make sure they “continue to fulfill a high level of standard. ”

It will delist an asset if it doesn’t comply with the standard or “there are changes in the industry” “In order to protect our users,” she said.

There is no justification for Binance to delist several HNT pairs, said Sigel in response. The integrity of HNT has not changed, and it continues to adhere to all the requirements established by the exchange.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

