Nigerian government expected to pass bill around Bitcoin recognition

It is believed that the Nigerian government is expected to approve the law around Bitcoin’s usage and other cryptocurrencies as a way to keep up to date with “global practices,” as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on December 18, 2022, the news was published by Nigerian-based masthead Punch Newspapers post an interview with Babangida Ibrahim, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets. The report specified that if Investment and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill is converted into law then it would permit local Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to “recognise cryptocurrency and other digital funds as capital for investment.”

“Like I said earlier during the second reading, we need an efficient and vibrant capital market in Nigeria. For us to do that, we have to be up to date [with] global practices,” Ibrahim said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the report arrived around 24 months after Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban in February, 2021. Reportedly, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed Nigerian crypto exchanges and service providers to discontinue activity, and mandated banks to shut down accounts of any individuals or entities involved in trading activities.

“It is not about [the] lifting of the ban, we are looking at the legality: what is legal and what is within the framework of our operations in Nigeria. When cryptocurrency was initially banned in Nigeria, the CBN discovered that most of these investors don’t even use local accounts. So, they are not within the jurisdiction of the CBN. Because they are not using local accounts, there is no way the CBN can check them,” Ibrahim highlighted.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the law’s passing would apply amendments to Nigeria’s Investments and Securities Act, 2007. It is believed that the law will assign regulatory roles of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around digital currency-based matters. Reportedly, Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), called eNaira, received a 0.5% adoption rate a year after its launch in October, 2022. Insights from an April, 2022, research study by CoinGecko stated that Nigerian residents were found to be the most crypto-curious nation.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

