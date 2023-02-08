scorecardresearch
NFTICALLY clocks one million dollars to broaden metaverse-based platform COMEARTH

Reportedly, the equity funding round was led by Spartan Group and Polygon Ventures

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by NFTICALLY’s official website, it powers commerce in Web3.0 through NFTs and metaverse

NFTICALLY, a Web3.0 e-commerce marketing technology (martech) platform, has raised one million dollars in an equity funding round led by Spartan Group and Polygon Ventures. It is believed that the funding round also saw participation from investors such as Blockchain Founders Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, Mafatlal family office, and Subhash Ghai, a Bollywood producer. 

According to an official release, the company will use the funds to expand COMEARTH, a gamified social e-commerce and brand engagement metaverse ecosystem. The platform also plans to ramp up hiring and invest more in research and development, as it intends to work towards building an infusion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, among others.

“We look forward to the support and interest that our investors have shown in us. With this, we will aim to utilise the funds to create awareness about NFTs. Currently, I believe it has become crucial to spread the word about NFTs and help everyone understand their validation while taking on the negative rumours around the ecosystem,” Toshendra Sharma, CEO, NFTICALLY, said.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:49 IST