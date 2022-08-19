NFT ventures launched for the public

Non-fungible token (NFT) fans will now be able to avail digital keepsakes of their preferred football stars after Dapper Labs’ NFT All Day NFT was finally unveiled to the public after a period of seven month beta, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the National Football League (NFL), the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA), and Dapper officially unveiled the project and made the announcement for the first public NFT drop, a pack of four NFTs dubbed “Headliner” which consists of four different new player moments. Chances will be provided to users to get NFTs based on players such as Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Javonte Williams and Jalen Ramsey. It will be consist of 22,500 packs, with each pack will be worth $59 for sale. NFTs will have different rarity tiers of common, rare and legendary, with just 187 packs having a sought after legendary NFT.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, NFT start-up Boss Beauties has penned down a representation agreement with Hollywood talent agency WME. Part of the deal suggests that WME will represent the company across the entertainment industry as it aims to secure Boss Beauties intellectual licensing deals in films, Web3.0, gaming, events, brand partnerships, among others. The Boss Beauties initiative consists of 10,000 unique tokenised digital art portraits showing female avatars with career choices such as CEOs, pilots, doctors and astronauts. Reportedly, the collection sold out within 90 minutes of launch.

Moreover, Cointelegraph mentioned about metaverse platform Decentraland’s third-annual Metaverse Art Week event in the virtual platform. Hosts of the event will be able to witness curated NFT art being featured from names such as Sotheby’s, OpenSea, Artnet, panel discussions, a virtual outdoor sculpture garden and a three-dimensional (3D) interactive art wall. Actor Anthony Hopkins made the announcement of his The Eternal Collection, a set of digitally animated NFT pieces to depict Hopkins as various Jungian psychological archetypes.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Ripple’s CTO and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin engage in a Twitter battle over XRP

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn