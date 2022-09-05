NFT NYC 2022 on how the NFT sector will develop in the upcoming years

Rachel Wolfson, senior reporter, Cointelegraph, got a chance to visit the NFT NYC 2022, to understand about developing non-fungible token projects or NFTs, and how the sector can be at the receiving end of advancements.

According to Cointelegraph, as per a recent market report published by Verified Market Research (VMR), it has been estimated the NFT market could reach a valuation of $230 billion in 2030. The NFT NYC 2022 showed the ability of the NFT sector, emphasising on some of the use cases and industry experts. Camila Russo, founder, The Defiant, and author, The Infinite Machine, told Cointelegraph that NFT products should be able to bring value to holders, irrespective of being in the form of community building or funding for new projects.

On the basis of Cointelegraph, the publication visited houses hosted by Ripple and Doodles. David Schwartz, chief technology officer, Ripple, spoke on the advantages and disadvantages of NFT projects, while Julian Holguin, chief executive officer, Doodles, focused on the need of a physical NFT minting experience. Cryptocurrency influencers such as Girl Gone Crypto and Tech Con Catalina also shared their views on the developments of the NFT ecosystem.

