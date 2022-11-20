NFT mechanism and legal issues of NFT transactions

By Vijay Pravin Maharajan

It is best to understand the technical components of such NFTs before evaluating the legal issues that might pertain to NFT transactions. Let’s take a look at the mechanism of NFT. To start with, NFTs are issued on blockchains such as Ethereum, which includes a token standard known as ERC, and ERC-721 is often the NFT issuing standard. The

data standard of the NFT produced is stored on the blockchain, and information such as holder address, token ID, and token Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) are recorded. Such token ID is a one-of-a-kind value that distinguishes it and ensures its rarity. Let us look at the legal issues surrounding NFT transactions. As a prerequisite for consideration, we will look at legally structuring related ideas and discussing the challenges to be addressed in the formulation of rules for NFT transactions.

It is necessary to distinguish the legal rights the buyer may receive in an NFT transaction. NFT refers to the token itself as data stored on the blockchain. NFT data does not contain content data, hence NFT digital art connected with NFT is different from NFT. NFT digital art; refers to digital art linked to NFT but not regulated by the blockchain.

NFT digital art is data, and therefore not subject to civil law. If NFT digital art is a creative expression of an idea, it is regarded as a work, and the artist is given a copyright. In the event of copyright violation, the author of the digital art can seek an injunction and compensation from the person who violates the copyright. The artist may also offer a license to third parties to use NFT Digital Art.

● Transactions involving NFT are seldom done only between the holder and buyer of NFT.

● They are made through an NFT marketplace.

● In the event of a transaction of an NFT, the protection of the parties' rights

may be inadequate owing to a lack of legal management.

● In such circumstances, it is preferable to develop acceptable trading rules

through arrangements based on the parties’ agreement.

● The NFT marketplace’s Terms of Service are intended to perform that function.

● The NFT Marketplace must set regulations that equitably safeguard the

parties’ rights through the Terms of Usage.

● Since this can improve the use of NFT listings and purchases in that marketplace. Because of the qualities of adopting the form of data, digital art was initially easily accessible by third parties other than the copyright holder. NFT may be the beginning of providing digital art with a specific and distinctive value. However, it should be highlighted that the aforementioned issues still exist. That is, there is a massive issue of a third party that is not a copyright owner can transform NFT digital art into NFT without the copyright owner’s permission. Furthermore, copyright proprietors can employ smart contracts to collect profit returns. However, at the moment, each NFT marketplace uses its smart contract, and the copyright owner relies on this to determine the profit return, thus the profit return programme may not be enabled in other NFT marketplaces.

The author is the founder and CEO of bitsCrunch

