NFT marketplace Souffl3 closes $2 million in seed round

According to an Oct. 28 announcement post, Souffl3, a “smart trading” NFT marketplace and launchpad on the Aptos blockchain, has raised $2 million in its latest seed investment round, Cryptoslate noted.

Crypto.com Capital and Synergies Capital co-led the investment round. Huobi Incubator, M77 Ventures, and J17 Capital are also investors in the round. The funds will be used by Souffl3 to create a next-generation NFT experience for creators, retailers, and traders. Rei Kikuchi, CEO and Co-Founder of Souffl3, stated that the protocol intends to develop a new generation of full-stack NFT networks that connect art and other materials to Web3.0, Cryptoslate further noted.

According to Cryptoslate, Bobby Bao, co-founder and managing director of Crypto.com Capital, hails the potential of Souffl3.

Jerry Shi, Founder and Managing Partner at Synergis Capital, voiced his team’s trust in Souffl3’s potential to establish a suite of tools and platforms, thinking the tools would be critical in allowing the delivery of transformative experiences by artists.

On October 19, Souffl3 became a fully operational NFT marketplace. It has often stated its commitment to providing its users with a cutting-edge and one-of-a-kind experience. It relied on its sophisticated market and spontaneous trading technologies to do this.

Furthermore, in order to improve its user experience, the protocol has recently engaged in a number of collaborations. It recently teamed with WAV3 Creator Studio, a provider of no-code NFT development and administration solutions.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

