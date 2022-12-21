 NFT-based Selfie.Live collaborates with musician Lee Brice to create digital tour-based memories

Selfie.Live, a mobile application that allows fans to upload selfies with celebrities and receive a digitally signed photo as a non-fungible token (NFT), has partnered with country musician Lee Brice to create fan memories while on tour. It is believed that the application features fans uploading Lee Brice or concert selfies, and Brice uses the entertainer version where he can digitally autograph photos from anywhere.

According to the application, Brice is among the list of celebrities to use Selfie.Live to catalogue and autograph fan photos while on tour. Reportedly, future collaborations will include athletes, artists, musicians, actors, among others. Furthermore, brands and advertisers can also leverage the application to create personalised experiences and activations that boost engagement. The application is expected to also provide an entry point into NFTs and blockchain for both celebrities and their fans. Reportedly, the NFTs are minted by Butterfly Protocol smart contracts that run on Polygon.

Moreover, the platform stated that users take a photo at a live event or encounter with their favourite celebrity through the fan application. The celebrity then receives the photo through the celebrity application while the fan receives an autographed NFT directly to their NFT wallet. The application’s underlying technology is believed to be provided by Butterfly Protocol, a cross-chain decentralised domain naming system for NFTs.

