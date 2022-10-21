NFT-based Colexion collaborates with Web3.0-backed Unstoppable Domains

Colexion, an Asian non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has announced a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, a Web3.0 domain name provider and digital identity platform which claims to have more than 2.7 million registered domains.

To commemorate the T20 World Cup 2022, the sports event which reportedly drove 4.3 billion views in 2021, Colexion is aiming to launch a NFT-based fantasy game that will integrate Login with Unstoppable, to allow players and fans to login with their Unstoppable domain and connect their Web3.0 identity to leaderboards and other achievements. Cricket fans will also have the opportunity to get a free Web3.0 domain through giveaways hosted by their favorite professional cricketers, who are related to Colexion.

According to the NFT marketplace, players and fans alike can login with their Unstoppable domain and use it as their Web3.0 name across the platform. Fans are expected to see their Unstoppable domain on Colexion’s leaderboard wherein ranking will be based on users’ gaming skills. Users’ achievements and leaderboard rankings will make them eligible for prizes such as exclusive collector NFTs as well as premium cricket-themed Web3.0 domains. These achievements will be stored in the user’s Web3.0 identity powered by Unstoppable Domains, giving fans and players the right to UD badges compatibility with the Colexion marketplace.

“By integrating Unstoppable, Colexion aims to deliver a Web3.0 identity to cricket stars and fans alike. Web3.0 domains are expected to open up possibilities for players to earn and showcase achievements, allowing players to be rewarded with exclusive prizes and benefits,” Abhay Aggarwal, founder, Colexion, said.

Going by Unstoppable Domains’ official website, founded in 2018, it is a Web3.0 domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3.0. The platform offers Web3.0 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees.

