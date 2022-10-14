New crypto accounting guidelines could ‘smooth the way’ for adoption

The decision by the United States Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) to permit businesses to account for their cryptocurrency holdings using “fair value” could be viewed as another step toward the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies on a larger scale, as reported by Cointelegraph.

The FASB board decided to compel firms to measure cryptocurrency assets at “fair value” during a meeting on October 12. At this point, the board’s choice is “tentative,” and it may alter at upcoming board meetings as they continue to consider their options.

According to Cointelegraph, the decision, if approved, will allow businesses to refer to digital assets like Bitcoin as “intangible assets,” where businesses were required to measure assets at their lowest price during a reporting period, rather than allowing businesses to update their balance sheets on a regular basis with the fair value of crypto assets.

Even when positions were currently profitable, the earlier classification of digital assets resulted in significant impairment losses on balance sheets since businesses were unable to constantly update the value of their holdings if the value increased.

