New Apple rules double down on 30% NFT ‘tax’ 

Apple has established explicit regulations for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in its App Store policies regarding NFTs and cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new regulations explain when a cryptocurrency exchange app may be listed, as well as how and for what purposes NFT purchases would be taxed. The App Store standards were updated on October 24 to include language allowing in-app purchases of NFTs but prohibiting NFTs obtained elsewhere from being used for anything other than viewing.

Additionally, it permits the use of in-app purchases by applications to “sell and offer services” associated with NFTs such as “minting, listing, and transferring.”

Making sure that all NFT purchases are made in-app, the tech corporation appears to be doubling down on its NFT “Apple tax,” which includes in-app NFT sales in its usual 30% commission rate on all purchases.

“Buttons, external links, or other calls to action” that would allow customers to avoid app-store commissions when buying NFTs won’t be permitted in apps. Additionally, it forbids the use of methods “such as […] QR codes, cryptocurrencies, and cryptocurrency wallets” by apps that might be used to unlock content or functionality.

The updated rules do not alter Apple’s current stance on cryptocurrency trading applications offered by exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, where trades are exempt from the 30% “Apple tax.”

To make it clear that cryptocurrency exchange apps can only be featured in their app in “countries or regions where the app has proper licencing and permits to perform a cryptocurrency exchange,” new text has been added.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

