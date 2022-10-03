scorecardresearch
Net Bitcoin ATMs growth drops globally

Bitcoin ATMs installed throughout time declined to 37,980 in September from an all-time high of 38,776 ATMs in August, resulting in a -2.05% drop

Data from the last 60 days show that almost 14 crypto ATMs are installed globally every day

The domino effect of a lengthy down market seeped into the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM ecosystem in September 2022, when global net installations registered negative growth for the first time in history, mostly due to a slowdown in the United States, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to CoinATMRadar statistics, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs installed throughout time declined to 37,980 in September from an all-time high of 38,776 ATMs in August, resulting in a -2.05% drop, Cointelegraph noted.

Despite the setback, data from the last 60 days show that almost 14 crypto ATMs are installed globally every day, with Genesis Coin accounting for 40.3% of ATMs among other manufacturers. General Bytes and BitAccess are two other well-known crypto ATM producers.

The abrupt decrease in crypto ATM installations can be ascribed to geopolitical concerns, as well as a lack of legislative clarity and market uncertainties.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

