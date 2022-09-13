NEAR launches Web3.0 regional hub for blockchain

NEAR foundation, the Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR protocol has launched a regional hub in India dedicated to blockchain talent development and innovation, the company informed.

As per an official release, NEAR’s involvement in the country aims to move the dial toward a sustainable and inclusive approach to blockchain development, and a strong group of potential emerging leaders already exist in the region. Over 8000 developers have already completed the NEAR developer certificate, representing a growing interest in Web3.0.

“We are thrilled to be working with NEAR to bring Web3 innovation to the masses in a sustainable and impactful way,” said Gupta. “We believe that entry barriers to Web3 can be significantly improved via enhancing user experience. NEAR India Hub will focus on empowering entrepreneurs and developers to “build” interesting use cases that can cater to masses globally. We are excited about pushing the envelope on DeFi to create products that can be as robust as traditional financial and gaming primitives”.

The company informed that the hub intends to attract the finest talent and nurture young entrepreneurs to build on Web3.o. A physical office in India will house their Entrepreneurs In Residence programme, enabling innovators to work with the NEAR India Hub team in the same physical space. The hub will also incubate programmes online, providing virtual guidance to entrepreneurs across the globe.

“We are extremely excited to be supporting the rich and exciting developments taking shape in India – and with our new hub, there will be an incredible opportunity for developers and creators to come together to learn, educate and further their talent and build on our blockchain, ” said Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation. “This hub gives us the chance to nurture the local talent that will have global opportunities in the near future – and we look forward to seeing the amazing applications and initiatives that will come out of this ecosystem.”

As per the company, the NEAR India Hub will be led by Aayush Gupta and Yash Kanchan, the former leads on India strategy for Terraform Labs.

