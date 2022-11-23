NEAR India backs wellness platform Growfitter for Web3.0 expansion

Growfitter has partnered with NEAR India to expand its operations globally, as reported by the company in an official release.

“Our aim is to nurture ideas of local entrepreneurs and developers that will have global opportunities. We are excited to onboard Growfitter, a platform that has revolutionised the health and fitness industry in India, and continues to exponentially grow with a focus on building a complete ecosystem in the preventive healthcare space. With NEAR, Growfitter can reach a wider community and gain a competitive advantage by leveraging the decentralised web 3.0 infrastructure,” Aayush Gupta, Director, NEAR India, said.

The company further informed that Growfitter’s integration into the NEAR blockchain is a step forward to expanding its presence in Vietnam, the Philippines, Dubai, and Singapore.

“Growfitter has launched an ecosystem that will enable brands to engage with customers in a loyalty program using Growfitter’s utility token (GFIT) and its supporting Smart Contract. Our goal is to revolutionize the consumer engagement and loyalty model. Growfitter token holders will be able to redeem tokens for products from 100+ sponsored brand partners,” Sanmati Pande, CEO of Growfitter, said.

Currently, Growfitter works with brands like Amazon, boAt, Myntra, Byju’s, Puma, Tata Cliq, P&G, Hyperice, EaseMyTrip, PharmEasy, Airtel, among others, the company informed.

“Our focus is on empowering entrepreneurs like Sanmati and Harshit to transition and grow with Web3. We will continue championing and nurturing such innovative projects to propel India forward as a powerhouse in global blockchain-led innovation,” Yash Kanchan, Director, NEAR India, added.

Also Read: Digital Currency Group owes $575 million to Genesis Trading’s cryptocurrency lending arm

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn