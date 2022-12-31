Navigating the global crypto ecosystem: The ‘possible’ future of crypto in India

By Punit Agarwal

By this point, India has been at the forefront of exploring and introducing crypto regulations in the country.

And while these conditions are being peeled away layer by layer (specifically the taxes), the bigger picture is the regulation of the entire industry, which is the main agenda of the recent G20 summit. India hosted the event and leaned towards the direction of regulating crypto – a decision that was practically overdue by this point.

As per the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, India is aiming to develop standard operating procedures for cryptocurrency.

But a single country imposing these regulations won’t work alone. It’s a stand that needs to be taken by most countries. The regulatory framework in India is still evolving. Crypto, being a global topic can’t introduce regulations in isolation.

While taxation and TDS in India have existed in the ecosystem for a while now, they still haven’t brought enough clarity on the future of crypto regulation in India. The uncertainty pertaining to this discussion isn’t new. Yet it’s enough to give us a good idea about where we could stand in the future.

India is the second-most populous country in the world. A population like this could significantly contribute to the economy of the entire world. A decision about regulations and allowances for trading and investing in foreign ‘digital’ assets is something that needs to be treaded on carefully and unanimously!

With the White House also released its G20 Bali Leaders’ declaration, the Bali leaders welcome the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework & amendments to the Common reporting standard for the automatic exchange of information.

India right now is also looking towards the IMF to provide consultations about regulating crypto assets during its G-20 presidency. This could be a step away from the Financial Stability Board, which recently proposed international crypto rules that focus on closely monitoring the crypto ecosystem and stablecoins, precisely trying to mitigate risks to financial stability.

The FSB is also working towards a proposed approach to establishing a globally applicable framework to regulate crypto-asset activities based on the principle – same activity, same risk, same regulation, seems practical enough to be adopted.

Blockchain technology is fascinating. It’s one of those futuristic leaps that could influence how most economic and data transfer methods around us work. The general narrative around the industry is that rather than shutting down or limiting the technology completely, it could be tweaked to align with more progress and de-align with misutilization.

Over the years, the crypto industry has taken major leaps, not just in other countries but specifically in India as well. And just like every other industry, the regulators will take their time to analyze and expedite, and crypto, in this case, is bound to walk the same path before it’s adopted globally, legally!

The author is founder, KoinX

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn