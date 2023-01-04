Mumbai Indians issues invitations to NFT platforms for fan engagement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians announced the release of a request for proposal (RFP) to entities to create and launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on its existing intellectual properties (IPs), as informed in an official release.

“At Mumbai Indians, we believe in offering our growing fan base world-class experiences they would cherish as individuals and collectively as well. The idea behind initiating this activity springs from the very same impetus. We look forward to having a partner which shares the same ethos and unlocks this initiative as a fan-first engagement, strengthening the bond between the team and fans,” Mumbai Indians spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the company further informed that the IPL franchise has released an RFP for revenue and price discovery. The interested entities would be responsible for providing services related to the development and monetisation of specific categories of NFTs derived from their existing intellectual properties (IPs).

Also Read Core Scientific closes Celsius Network-based mining rigs

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn