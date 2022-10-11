Multiverse Labs launches metaverse city in UAE￼

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated the creation of a new metaverse city by the artificial intelligence ecosystem Multiverse Labs might boost the region’s tourism economy, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Multiverse Labs, the new metaverse metropolis, known as Sharjahverse, is a “photorealistic, physics-accurate” metaverse that spans the emirate’s 1,000 square miles of surface area. The virtual city will assist the region’s tourism sector and may generate new jobs in the metaverse, in line with initiatives disclosed by the neighbouring emirate of Dubai earlier this year.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, or SCTDA, which is the primary government organisation in charge of promoting the emirate’s tourism business, supports the metaverse city. The new project, according to SCTDA Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, aims to “convert the mass market tourist business toward next-generation, sustainable practises.” The emirate’s “exceptional access to practically any location” is claimed to be made possible through Sharjahverse.

Cointelegraph further noted that with almost 1.8 million residents, Sharjah is the second most populous emirate in the UAE, although it is less well-known than Dubai. The entire emirate will be accessible to the general public via Sharjahverse.

