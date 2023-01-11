Mudrex unveils Web3.0-oriented community called WAGMI for students

Mudrex, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based Y-Combinator-backed crypto investing platform, has announced the launch of the Web3.0 community called “WAGMI” on the occasion of National Youth Day.

According to the platform, WAGMI is a student-led community that was founded to bridge the technological gap after a testing period for six months. It is believed that the community has partnered with 20 clubs across 15 colleges and universities in India including IITs, NITs, ISB, FMS, and MDI in locations such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Madras, Guwahati, Kanpur, Dhanbad, and Roorkee.

Reportedly, WAGMI is an initiative by Mudrex that aims to encourage students towards innovation in Web3.0 space through events such as live projects, trivias, case competitions, AMA sessions, panel discussions, among others, with industry experts. Moreover, insights from a survey conducted showed that 54% of students stated that they are likely to recommend WAGMI to their peers. The community claims to have also seen an average growth of 79.75% month on month and 23% of engagement.

“We look forward to announcing the launch of WAGMI. At Mudrex, we believe in the power of technology to drive innovation and change. We believe that WAGMI will provide a platform for students to learn, connect, and grow, and we believe that this community will make an impact on the world of technology. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for WAGMI and its members,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said.

