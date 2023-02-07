Mudrex unveils Satoshi School to provide cryptocurrency and Web3.0-oriented education

Mudrex, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based Y Combinator-backed global crypto investing platform, has announced the launch of Satoshi School, a free online platform for cryptocurrency and Web3.0 education. It is believed that the platform is designed to cater to adolescents and individuals seeking to understand the digital asset world, along with collaborating with major institutions to provide a certificate upon completion of the courses.

According to the crypto company, the learning platform features an interface that provides resources, including real-world examples, analogies, summaries, and interactive quizzes. The platform is intended to cater to the needs of individuals at all levels, from beginner to advanced. Furthermore, the course would also offer a certification program for individuals who have completed a certain level of coursework.

“I believe the cryptocurrency industry is growing at a pace, and it’s crucial that individuals stay ahead of the curve by acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills. We look forward to bringing Satoshi School to everyone for free and provide a platform for individuals and businesses to learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Our goal is to empower people to make informed decisions and confidently participate in this exciting industry,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn