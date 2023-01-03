Morocco likely to finalise crypto regulatory framework: Central Bank

The first cryptocurrency bill in the Kingdom of Morocco could be introduced “in the coming days.” The Central Bank has already written the document, which will be discussed with key players in the sector, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Abdellatif Jouahiri, the governor of Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), the central bank of Morocco, announced a series of discussions between the BAM and the market participants on January 3 during a press conference. Participants in the regulation process include the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC), the Insurance Supervisory Authority, and the Social Security (ACAPS). It will go into effect before the crypto law.

Jouahiri claims that the BAM worked on the document in conjunction with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Cointelegraph further noted that according to earlier reports, Moroccan officials also got in touch with the central banks of France, Sweden, and Switzerland to learn more about how they regulate digital assets.

Cointelegraph noted that according to a recent report from Chainalysis, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency market. Users in the MENA region received $566 billion in cryptocurrencies between July 2021 and June 2022, according to transaction volume. This is an increase of 48% from the prior year.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

