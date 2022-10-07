More than 30% of Canadians plan to purchase crypto by 2024, says OSC head

The CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission, Grant Vingoe, restated the regulator’s technology-neutral stance on cryptocurrency while predicting that many Canadians will become hodlers in the near future, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph further noted that Vingoe stated in a keynote talk to the Economic Club of Canada on Oct. 6 that the regulatory foundations of stocks and bonds applied equally to crypto contracts, with the “vast majority of crypto-based businesses” falling under the OSC’s authority. The OSC chief stated that the regulator considered Bitcoin to be primarily a commodity, whereas “arrangements that trading platforms have with investors” constituted securities.

He went on to say that the rising crypto market’s interconnectedness with the banking system could be a source of concern, citing the collapse of digital asset exchange QuadrigaCX, “We know from our own research (being published later this month) that more than 30 per cent of Canadians plan to buy crypto assets in the next year […] It is a challenge to bar non-compliant firms from offering services in Canada. With a limited budget and finite Enforcement staff to cover our entire capital markets, there is only so much we can do. But we are making progress.”

Cointelegraph further noted that the Canada-based agency has filed enforcement procedures against cryptocurrency startups Bybit and KuCoin, citing a violation of securities rules and the operation of unregistered crypto asset trading platforms. As of August 15, nine companies, including Fidelity Digital Assets, Newton Crypto, and Bitbuy, were identified as registered crypto businesses with the OSC.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

