MMA India introduces its NFTs at its SMARTIES Awards, 2022

MMA India, a not-for-profit marketing trade body which is a part of MMA Global, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind non-fungible token (NFT) at its SMARTIES Awards, 2022.

According to the platform, the winners who received the NFT can claim or prove their contribution to the award and campaign with the information available on the blockchain at any time. The NFT holder will also be eligible to avail of gratifications and access to exclusive assets from MMA global like events, case studies, seminars, workshops, among others.

It is believed that MMA handed over 89 SMARTIES (NFTs) to the winners at the gala event in Mumbai on September 30, 2022. Reportedly, the NFT was created in consultation with artist Adhemas Batista, while the technology platform is powered by a third party called Treasurepack.

‘’Through SMARTIES, we aim to ensure that every work in the advertising and marketing industry gets its due recognition. MMA aims to be at the forefront of creativity and intends to get recognition as a think tank that evolves with the changing modern marketing landscape. The idea behind launching NFTs to gift winners is to acknowledge and award outstanding contributions to the industry by issuing a digital award that can be verified for ownership at any point of time,” Moneka Khurana, country head and board member, MMA India, said.

Moreover, along with introducing NFTs for the first time, MMA reportedly has introduced new award categories such as ‘Diversity & Inclusion’, ‘Web3.0’, ‘E-commerce’, ‘Social’, and ‘Martech’. The platform also aims to work towards shaping the future of modern marketing through such initiatives.

