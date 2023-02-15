Mint Valley collaborates with BENNFT to create blockchain-based art applications

Mint Valley, a metaverse platform for creating personalised digital interactions, has partnered with BENNFT, a three-dimensional (3D) non-fungible token (NFT) project, as the official minting partner to usher blockchain use cases in art and culture.

According to an official release, Mint Valley and BENNFT have joined ‘The Prelude to the Greatest Migration’ project by Elephant Family USA and TREC. Presented by BENNFT, Mint Valley has been the official minting partner for this project aimed at showcasing artworks. It is believed that ‘The Prelude to the Greatest Migration’ added the importance of blockchain and digital assets in elephant conservation. Furthermore, the attendees got the chance to get ‘Proof of Charity’ tokens as a personalised souvenir.

“I believe Mint Valley has been focused on building an ecosystem for the users and allowing them to access features of the Web3.0 sector. Through our recent forays into spaces such as cultural events, animal conservation, craftsmanship, food, cinema, among others, we aim to showcase the applicability and potential of Web3.0 technology in enhancing the overall experience through attendance tokens or ‘Proof of Charity’ tokens,” Anantha Krishnan, founder, Mint Valley and MOI, said.

