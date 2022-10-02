MicroStrategy to hire bitcoin software engineer￼

MicroStrategy, managed by Michael Saylor, is looking to add a new software engineer to its Bitcoin Lightning Dev team, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, the research and development team at MicroStrategy has been hard at work developing a suite of Lightning products, including a Lightning wallet, enterprise servers, and enterprise authentication.

According to Cryptoslate, The Lightning solution will assist organisations in managing data for thousands of employees, addressing cyber-security issues, and enabling new eCommerce use cases.

The ideal Engineer should have previous experience developing on the Bitcoin blockchain as well as contributing to Bitcoin Core and other open-source projects. According to Saylor, Lightning Network enables developers to get the most out of extremely scalable dApps while leveraging the underlying Bitcoin layer’s trusted security.

“‘The ethos of bitcoin is to go very carefully and not move fast on the base layer without the universal consensus, but in Lightning, you can move much more aggressively developing functionality and take more risks with the applications than you can with the underlying Bitcoin layer.”

(With insights from Cryptoslate)