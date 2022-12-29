MicroStrategy aims to unveil Bitcoin Lightning-backed strategies in 2023

Michael Saylor, executive chairman, MicroStrategy, has unveiled his firm’s plans to unveil Bitcoin Lightning Network-based software and solutions for 2023, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on December 28, 2022, Saylor stated that the company is inspecting software and solutions which make use of the Lightning Network. It is believed that the solutions include “support” for enterprise marketing along with a cybersecurity solution for corporate websites.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, reportedly, the Lightning Network is a layer-2 payment protocol based on Bitcoin’s blockchain which permits off-chain transactions, increasing payment throughput and lower transaction costs. At the time of Twitter spaces, Saylor highlighted that chief marketing officers could utilise Lightning Network to indemnify customers. Furthermore, Saylor spoke on his “Lightning wall” cybersecurity idea, which concerns a Bitcoin-backed paywall for websites’ security against cybersecurity attacks through visitors needing to put down a Satoshi deposit. Saylor emphasised on the need for users to deposit “100,000 Satoshi” to access sensitive corporate websites and “guarantee” safe passage, which will be refunded post the visit’s end.

““The problem with credit cards is that you couldn’t reasonably post $20 to 100 websites each day and then you get the $20 back in one second, could you?” Saylor said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Saylor believes that non-custodial wallets carry the potential to spread to 100 million people, adding that teams involved in it aim to build something by “next year.” In October, 2022, Saylor retaliated against Eric Wall on account of his suggestion that Saylor has not conducted over three lightning transactions in his life.

