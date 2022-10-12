​​Microsoft partners with Meta; brings Office 365 apps to the Metaverse

In an effort to persuade businesses to operate in virtual settings, Meta Platforms has teamed with tech giant Microsoft to integrate a number of Microsoft Office 365 products into Meta’s virtual reality (VR) platform, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated during Meta’s Connect 2022 keynote on October 11 that Microsoft’s Teams video conferencing program would interface with Meta’s “Quest” and recently launched “Quest Pro” VR gear, enabling individuals to congregate in a virtual space resembling a boardroom.

In Meta’s VR, popular Microsoft productivity tools including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint will also be made available. Future features, according to Nadella, will let users stream a Windows Cloud PC to their Meta headsets.

According to Nadella, Meta’s Quest and Quest Pro headsets will be interoperable with Microsoft’s enterprise-level mobile device and identity management programmes, enabling businesses to manage and secure VR headsets on their corporate networks just like they would computers or phones.

With a tonne of new capabilities, Meta is hoping that its Quest Pro headset will entice people into a virtual workweek. The manufacturer asserts that compared to its previous headset, the new model is more comfortable, performs better, and has enhanced clarity and higher resolution, Cointelegraph noted.



