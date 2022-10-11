Metaverse platforms refute ‘misinformation’ about active users￼

Decentraland and the Sandbox, two Ethereum-based metaverse projects, have reacted angrily to reports claiming low daily user activity on platforms, claiming a “misinformed” metric was used to calculate each platform’s daily active users (DAU), as reported by Cointelegraph.

The debate seems to have been caused by data from DappRadar, according to observers who claim that the Decentraland metaverse only sees 30 DAU while having a market cap of more than $1.2 billion.

Some websites are tracking only specific smart contract transactions but portraying them as daily active users […] which is false, according to a tweet from Decentraland on October 8, Cointelegraph stated.

On October 10, the CEO of Sandbox, Arthur Madrid, tweeted that “on chain transactions do not mean Users” and that “owners of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) invest in an asset that will increase in value over time on Utilities.”

