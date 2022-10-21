Metaverse casino served emergency cease and desist to halt NFT sales￼

Four state enforcement agencies from different states in the US have simultaneously issued cease and desist orders to a metaverse casino after determining that the company’s nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are unregistered securities, as reported by Cointelegraph.

The metaverse casino Slotie is claimed to be offering two NFT collections in exchange for the tokens, which are rumoured to provide access to the casino as well as staking incentives, revenue splits from its games, lotteries, and native token WATT.

Regulators don’t seem to be happy with the platform’s promotion of NFTs or its purported lack of securities registration, though.

State securities authorities from Texas, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Alabama requested that Slotie cease and desist operations on October 20 in response to the platform’s lack of state registration and its use of NFTs to offer unregistered securities.

“Slotie is accused in the conduct of issuing 10,000 NFTs that resemble stocks and other equities. According to a statement released by the Texas State Securities Board on October 20, “The Slotie NFTs reportedly give investors ownership rights in the casinos and the chance to passively share in the earnings of the casinos.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

