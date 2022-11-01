Metakey collaborates with Wire Network to back Web3.0 education platform Metakademy

The Metakey has announced a partnership with Wire Network, a third-generation, layer-1 blockchain, to support the relaunch of the Web3.0 education platform called Metakademy.

According to Metakey, the online learning platform will use Wire Network’s blockchain and protocol stack including Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP), Wire’s latest innovation, that aims to solve interoperability across all chains. It is believed that bridgeless interoperability can avoid the bridge attack vector that hackers have looked to exploiting across the industry and provide improved asset functionality regardless of the blockchain of origination.

Metakey asset holders as well as the general public are expected to have access to Metakademy’s range of Web3.0 courses covering topics such as blockchain; smart contracts; gaming; DeFi; trading; among others. Students and educators can earn rewards interoperable with multiple Metakey-developed and partnered platforms and services, including their upcoming MMO-ARPG and New Ganymede. Students can earn points as they complete lessons, redeemable for rewards including NFTs, experts can apply to become MetaGuides, which will enable them to earn for the courses they create, and Metakey holders can earn additional multipliers and bonuses.

“I believe blockchain is viewed as slower, costlier, and less performant than Web2.0 applications, but Wire Network is aiming to reverse that stigma by reducing costs while matching or exceeding the performance standards enterprises and individuals have come to expect from traditional web architecture,” Ken DiCross, CEO, Wire Network, said.

Moreover, Matty Soudagar has agreed to join Wire Network’s advisory board to further facilitate partnerships and development within the ecosystem. Recent advisor additions include: Michael Terpin, a blockchain advisor; Ben Kiekel, legal counsel, Coinbase; David Ham, former head of blockchain, Samsung; and Jeff Tucker, creative director of animation, DreamWorks.

Going by Metakey’s official website, it is a platform-agnostic and interoperable Web3.0 utility creator. The platform’s core product is a single token that is believed can be integrated with multiple platforms and games to transform into avatars; weapons; vehicles; exp bonuses; grant access to virtual land and exclusive educational content; VIP experiences at virtual events; among others.

