Metaform and XP&DLand unveils Durga puja on metaverse called MetaPujo

Metaform and XP&DLand has announced a MetaPujo, which will foray to bring Durga puja celebrations of Kolkata to the metaverse. Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Cultural and Tala Prattay pandals will be accessible through three-dimensional (3D) twins on the metaverse.

According to Metaform and XP&DLand, MetaPujo will introduce four non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of Durga idols from the most visited pandals of Kolkata. The platform has planned centres around 3D recreations of the pandals, where users in ‘Spatial’, a metaverse platform, can enter a shared social space where people from across the world can come together and walk around, interact, and even take photographs. Users are expected to create a meta-realistic avatar of themselves, with the platform accessible to all through simple smart phones, tablets, and wearables.

As stated by Sukrit Singh, co-founder, Metaform and XP&DLand, the platform aims to bridge the gap between devotion and technology. “This initiative aims to give Maa Durga an address on Web3.0, where the devout from across the world will be able to enter a three-dimensional recreation of the pandals and take part in darshans from the popular pandals of Kolkata. While doing so, attendees would be able to claim four NFTs of her idols that have been designed especially for the occasion, each correlating to one of the pandals,” he added.

“We aim to democratise the metaverse. You don’t have to be in Kolkata now to celebrate the pujas. Meta pujos are expected to allow people from all over the world to enter pandal meta twins as family and friends – separated by physical distance but united in the meta celebration. Introducing the concept of digital ownership, in addition to presenting these experiences, we intend to drop digital collectables or NFTs, which can be purchased. These digital tokens will then, over time, generate a value given their real-life utility. In the future, the idea is to monetise the collectables and drive community with utility (whether for community, experiences, or collectables) at a later stage with the intent to build a business,” Suveer Bajaj, co-founder, Metaform and XP&Dland, said.

