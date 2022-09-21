Maple Finance unveils $300 million worth Bitcoin-based funding

Institutional cryptocurrency lending pool Maple Finance and its delegate Icebreaker Finance has recently made the announcement of providing up to $300 million worth of debt financing for public and private Bitcoin mining firms. Entities following treasury management and power strategies standards in areas such as North America, Australia, among others, can apply for funding, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the venture aims to give risk-adjusted returns in the low teen percentages (upto 13% per annum) to investors and capital allocators. The pool is expected to be accessible for accredited investors who comply with substantial income and net worth qualifications within a jurisdiction. For a country such as United States, it means having an annual pre-tax income of more than $200,000 ($300,000 with a spouse) or having a liquid net worth of over one million dollars.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, as stated by Maple Finance, underlying loans in the new lending pool would stay for 12-18 months with interest rates of up to 20%. The loan is expected to be secured through backing of physical and collateral assets, with 20% interest rates. The loan would be secured by physical and intellectual assets owned by the borrower and could lead to the inclusion of Bitcoin mining rigs.

“Recent market headwinds have caused lenders to pull back, while traditional financing vehicles have been slower to engage this sector. Miners play an essential role in growing the crypto ecosystem and local economies, and we are proud to extend a new financing vehicle to direct capital where it is needed the most,” Sidney Powell, co-founder and CEO, Maple Finance, said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Maple currently holds close to 50% of institutional cryptocurrency lending market with regard to total loans outstanding. During the publication’s writing, Maple-based liquidity pools have issued around $1.8 million worth of loans since its beginning in May, 2021.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Bitcoin transactions remain popular on BitPay despite volatility

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn