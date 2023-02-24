Man faces charges over setting up crypto mining facility at Massachusetts school

A former facilities employee, who is believed to have created a confidential cryptocurrency mining base inside a Massachusetts school’s crawl area, will be subjected to arrest over missing a scheduled court hearing, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, suspect Nadeam Nahas was expected to turn up for court on February 23, 2023, due to damaging school property and illegally using electricity. Reportedly, Nahas stole around $18,000 worth electricity to support his crypto mining operation during April-December, 2021.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, local cops got to know about the situation in December, 2021. Sources found a total of 11 computers in the base, and Nahas was identified as a suspect post a three-month investigation. Nahas gave his resignation after the developments.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in July, 2021, Malaysian officials destroyed $1.2 billion worth Bitcoin mining rigs that were seized from residents found guilty of illegal use of electricity for mining purposes.

