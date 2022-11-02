MakerDAO’s co-founder passes away in Puerto Rico

Nikolai Mushegian, co-founder, MakerDAO, a cryptocurrency lending platform, and the decentralised Dai stablecoin, was found deceased in Puerto Rico in the previous week, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Mushegian passed away on account of drowning after being taken away by sea currents on the Colarado beach in San Juan. By the time his body was recovered, his body exhibited no vital signs. It is believed that the Condado beach is considered to be one of the world’s most dangerous places for swimmers, which reportedly caused deaths of eight people in 2021. The event was reported on October 28, 2022.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Mushegian was considered important in the cryptocurrency community, contributing towards multiple industry projects, with some referring to Mushegian as the “Dai architect.” Reportedly, Mushegian is known for his contributions towards the MakerDAO forks Rico and Rai, along with the proof-of-stake blockchain network BitShares. Mushegian also co-founded the automated market maker Balancer.

“Nikolai was one of the only people in the early days of Ethereum and smart contracts who was able to predict the possibility of smart contract hacks and invented the security-oriented approach to smart contract design we know today. Maker would have been toast without him,” Rune Christensen, founder and CEO, MakerDAO, stated.

Moreover, Mushegian was considered an active figure on social media. His Twitter account, Delete_shitcoin, consisted of 5,500 followers, at the time of the publication’s writing. Mushegian’s final tweet was published a few hours prior to his death, which referred to suggestions of alleged blackmail from the United States Central Agency and Mossad.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

