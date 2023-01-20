Maha: Thane man loses Rs 14 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

A 31-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district lost nearly Rs 14 lakh to an online scam, an official said on Friday.

A woman, who identified herself as Geeta, got in touch with the complainant through the Telegram app last week and persuaded him to invest in cryptos promising high returns, said the official.

The man got handsome returns initially and ended up investing Rs 13.86 lakh but then the money stopped coming, said the official from Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivali.

On his complaint, the police registered a case on Thursday, said the official, adding that no one has been arrested yet.

