Lumos Labs reveals winners of its flagship hackathon event for 2022

#BUIDL for Web3.0 Hack 2022, the flagship multi-chain hackathon, by Lumos Labs, a Web3.0 ecosystem enabler, has announced its winning projects across 14 tracks defined by over 11 players from the Web3.0 space including non-fungible token (NFT), metaverse, gaming, decentralised finance (DeFi), decentralised applications (dApps), among others.

According to the firm, the hackathon is geared up to reward potential Web3.0 projects through the $100,000 plus funding pool. Additionally, hackathon partners, Unstoppable Domains are expected to award domain credits worth $500 to all winners along with small credits of $25 to 5000 participants.

Moreover, the top projects were announced at the demo day where 14 top projects out of all the other winners presented their decentralised solutions live with Web3.0 industry players.

“Our goal as Lumos Labs has been to bring people together to innovate and create Web3.0 solutions. Through our programs over the years, we have aimed to learn and interact with developers to know their needs and demands. The multi-chain BUIDL for Web3.0 program was focused on creating an open platform for innovation where developers could have the flexibility to build on any or many chains and have tracks to build with. We then got the opportunity to network with, guide, onboard over 7700 Web3.0 developers, and to support them through their journeys,” Kaavya Prasad, founder, Lumos Labs, stated.

It is believed that Lumos Labs is currently building its developer-centric Lumos metaverse, with the objective of creating a solution to the platforms and opportunities of the Web3.0 sector. The metaverse aims to remove the barriers of entry for Web3.0 developers and provide a virtual environment for knowledge sharing, learning, earning, hiring, and networking to augment Web3.0 innovations further.

