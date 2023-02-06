London emerges as crypto-ready city for business: Research

A supporting infrastructure that can give the general public access to and exposure to the ecosystem is necessary for the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, in addition to crypto-friendly regulations, as reported by Cointelegraph.

As per Cointelegraph, London tops the list of the world’s most crypto-ready cities for businesses and start-ups when eight key indicators related to taxes, ATMs, jobs, and events in the space are taken into account.

Recap’s analysis demonstrates that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s goal of “ensuring the U.K. financial services industry is always at the forefront of technology and innovation” is on the right track. Eight significant data points were examined, and it was found that London had the highest level of crypto-readiness to attract businesses and start-ups.

Cointelegraph further noted that the total number of crypto-specific events, jobs related to crypto, companies focused on crypto, and the number of crypto ATMs are some of the important variables taken into account in the study. Life quality, the proportion of GDP spent on research and development, and the capital gains tax rate are a few non-crypto factors to take into account.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read What can be the new definition of funding through Decentralised Autonomous Initial Coin Offerings

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn