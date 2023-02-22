Liminal unveils mobile application to support Web3.0 organisations

Liminal, an automated wallet infrastructure platform, has announced its new mobile application on the iOS platform. It is believed that the application is powered by Multiparty Computation (MPC) technology, which enables crypto-native companies to make transactions for organisational efficiency and productivity.

According to an official release, the application enables ventures to establish transactions for moving assets. Reportedly, users can add an extra layer of authentication by utilising the application’s features during a transaction, which permits them to have control over their keys and transactions without compromising security.

“We look forward to launching our iOS app ‘Liminal Vaults’, which aims to empower our users to approve transactions on-the-go. With the app, we intend to give users the tools and freedom to make transactions with the assurance of privacy and security. In addition, the MPC technology can store a variety of digital assets,” Mahin Gupta, founder, Liminal, said.

Moreover, the platform mentioned that the Liminal Vaults app can enable mobile signing access for team members in the organisation, create and approve policies such as whitelisting address, transaction limit, among others.

