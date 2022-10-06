Liminal partners with Web3.0 platform ‘Unifarm’

Wallet operations infrastructure platform ‘Liminal’ has partnered with Web3.0 platform ‘UniFarm’, the company informed in an official release.

“With this partnership, we are trying to help their ecosystem partners to secure their digital assets. At present, no one is providing secured digital asset custody services to mid-small-cap projects that are customisable as per their requirements. These projects can now avail of benefits up to USD 60,000 without paying any additional fees,” Manan Vora, senior vice president of strategy and business operations, Liminal, said.

As per the official release, UniFarm and its partner projects will get access to Liminal’s digital asset custody services to manage their assets and day-to-day transactions. Meanwhile, Liminal will also be offering benefits up to USD 60,000 to these projects and cohorts associated with Unifarm.

“The collaboration advances both companies towards their mutual goals of making digital assets safe, efficient, and rewarding without asset holders giving up control or ownership of their private keys,” Tarusha Mittal, COO and co-founder, UniFarm and OroPocket, said.

