Liminal partners with Metamask Institutional to back institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies

Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform, has announced an alliance with Metamask Institutional, a global decentralised finance (DeFi) wallet and Web3.0 gateway for organisations, to drive institutional cryptocurrency adoption.

According to the digital wallet platform, Liminal users can connect their Liminal wallets with Metamask Institutional and use it just like the defacto Ethereum wallet application, that is, MetaMask with the added security of Multisignature (Multi-Sig) and all benefits of Liminal wallets. It is believed that Liminal institutional users can now access and tap into the liquidity of numerous DeFi decentralised applications (dApps).

“We look forward to having a lpartner in Metamask Institutional. The association between Liminal and Metamask Institutional is expected to be a game changer for the cryptocurrency industry as it is believed will provide an encrypted and secure environment to large cryptocurrency holdings,” Manan Vora, senior vice-president – strategy and operations, Liminal, said.

Moreover, Liminal users need to login to the dashboard, click on MetaMask Institutional, set up the browser extension, and link it with their Liminal Ethereum and EVM wallets. Upon completion, they can interact with Defi dApps. However, for all transactions, approvals will be required from all users of Multi-Sig wallets setup in Liminal. Liminal Wallet users will be required to request access to MetaMask Institutional, and once approved, they can access directly from dashboard.

“Onboarding Liminal as a custodian under Metamask Institutional aims to bring additional choice to Metamask Institutional customers, and intends to solidify MMI’s position as an institutional wallet for Web3.0,” Liz Mathew, global head of growth and partnerships, MetaMask Institutional, highlighted.

Going by Liminal’s official website, it is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers security to digital assets, and is based in Singapore. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, aims to help projects fast-track their compliance journey.

